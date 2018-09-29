Jamshed Dalal Trophy wins gold

other-sports

The six-furlong sprint for Class II horses has attracted eight runners

Being the only trophy event of the seven-race card, the Jamshed Dalal Trophy automatically chooses itself as the feature event. The six-furlong sprint for Class II horses has attracted eight runners.

Excellent Gold, Gazino and Gallant Knight are likely to be most in demand in the betting market, and it is the first-named, trained by Narendra Lagad and to be ridden by A Sandesh, who gets my nod.

First race at 2 pm.

