Jan-Michael Vincent dead at 73

hollywood

Jan-Michael was sentenced to 60 days in prison that same year for violating his probation for prior alcohol-related arrests by appearing drunk in public and assaulting his fiance

Veteran actor Jan-Michael Vincent, popularly known for his role in "Airwolf", is no more. He was 73. According to Vincent's death certificate, he died on February 10 after suffering a cardiac arrest, reports variety.com.

Vincent's acting career began in 1967. His first film was "The Bandits". He later got featured in movies such as "Buster and Billie", "The Tribe", "Big Wednesday", "Hooper" and "Damnation Alley."

And during his three-season stint on "Airwolf", Vincent became one of the highest-paid actors in American television, reportedly earning $200,000 per episode. Behind such fame and success, Vincent even lived a troublesome life.

In 2000, Vincent was forced to pay over $350,000 as part of a default judgment made against him, after he physically assaulted a former girlfriend, causing her to miscarry their child.

He was sentenced to 60 days in prison that same year for violating his probation for prior alcohol-related arrests by appearing drunk in public and assaulting his fiance.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever