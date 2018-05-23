Jana Kramer celebrates wedding anniversary after cheating scandal

Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin have been determined to make their marriage work



Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin. PIC/Getty Images

Actress-singer Jana Kramer's three years of matrimony have not been smooth sailing, but the country music star is not giving up on love. Kramer, 34, celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Mike Caussin -- who cheated on her -- on Tuesday and marked the special day by sharing some photographs from their May 2015 nuptials, reports people.com.

"For better or for worse... I love you babe... Happy 3 years. Love is patient. Love is kind," the "Circles" singer captioned the images.

The couple has been determined to make their marriage work.

In 2016, news broke that Kramer and former NFL tight end, 31, were taking a break because Caussin was unfaithful, seven months after their daughter, Jolie Rae, was born. Caussin then entered a rehabilitation facility for treatment.

