Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir section of Delhi metro gets approval to start passenger services

The commissioner for metro rail safety has given the mandatory approval to start passenger services on the 25.6-km-long section between Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir, which will soon be thrown open for public, an official said today. "The commissioner for metro rail safety has given the mandatory approval for the start of passenger operations for Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions and stipulations," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said.



The Magenta Line section has 16 stations, including two inter-change stations, Hauz Khas (with Yellow Line) and Janakpuri West (with Blue Line). The Magenta Line would reduce the travel time between west Delhi and south Delhi, Gurugram, Faridbad and Noida considerably. For instance, travelling between Hauz Khas and Janakpuri West at present requires an inter-change from Rajiv Chowk that takes nearly 55 minutes, but after the opening of the Magenta Line the journey would take less than 30 minutes.



"The exact date of opening of this corridor will be intimated after compliance of the same by DMRC," the official added.

