Janata Curfew: Amitabh Bachchan and family, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan clap for unsung heroes of COVID-19

Updated: Mar 22, 2020, 19:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The moment we all were waiting for has arrived. Everyone has come out to clap for the unsung heroes of Coronavirus, right from Amitabh Bachchan and his entire family to Gauri Khan with Suhana Khan!

Picture Courtesy: Satej Shinde and Pradeep Dhivar
The moment we all were waiting for has arrived. Everyone has come out to clap for the unsung heroes of Coronavirus, right from Amitabh Bachchan and his entire family to Gauri Khan with Suhana Khan! And that's not all, nearly the whole of Bollywood came out of their homes and cheered and clapped and hooted for all the people who are fighting day and night to defeat the Coronavirus Pandemic. It was only because of the safety of the nation that Narendra Modi declared a Janata Curfew today.

Let's start with the Bachchan family first, taking to her Instagram account, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a candid picture where she was smiling and feeling very happy to clap and cheer and participate in such a fantastic initiative. Also in the picture were Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

And in case you all are keen to see the video of the Bachchans clapping and cheering, here it is:

And here are some celebrity images that shall make you happy:

Next in line are Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan, who came together in Juhu itself to cheer. Kumar could be seen banging his utensil to celebrate the unsung heroes of India who are keeping themselves in danger to keep all of us safe, and giving him company was his neighbour Hrithik Roshan. Here is the actor's tweet with the video:

And then came Deepika Padukone, who with hubby Ranveer Singh came out in the balcony to not only clap but also experience the hysteria of all the other people. With the Chak De India song playing in the background, this was truly madness, a fan-club of the actress posted a video, watch it:

There was hardly anyone who didn't post a video or a picture on Instagram or Twitter. From Karan Johar to Varun Dhawan to Sushmita Sen to Sara Ali Khan to Shraddha Kapoor to Rohit Shetty, this was arguably the largest Bollywood union in ages. Have a look at all of them:

Now is the time to fight against the Coronavirus scare and be safe and sound and salute the efforts of all the medical practitioners across the world!

MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times

