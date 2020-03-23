Janata Curfew: Children ring bells, beat drums to thank emergency workers

The Coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed by the government have forced people to stay at home to contain the spread of the virus. People followed the Janata Curfew and the 5pm applause for emergency workers and took to Twitter to show the unique ways they followed it.

During the 5pm applause, people enthusiastically took to their windows, balconies and terraces and expressed their gratitude to those working in the healthcare sector, civic body, bank officials and other essential service providers who are at the forefront of the country's fight against coronavirus with loud claps, clanging plates and blowing conch shells.

And there are some youngsters in our country, who had a unique take on this applause. People have taken to Twitter with videos to show how.

Salute and gratitude to all health workers, security personnel, bankers, delivery people....go away Corona #5baje5minute pic.twitter.com/UxyrtVSWi7 — HIMANSHU RAI (@HIMRAI) March 22, 2020

Did any of the youngsters you know had a unique approach to the 5 pm applause?

