Janata Curfew: Railways limit trains, BEST buses to operate normally

During the nation-wide Janata Curfew to be observed today, public transport in Mumbai will continue to be functional, but with limited schedules."

Railways limit trains

The Central Railways decided to cancel all mail/express trains on Sunday. Also, approximately 1,100 suburban trains on Mumbai division and 15 suburban trains on Pune Division will run on Sunday. All Aman Lodge-Matheran services will also remain cancelled.

The Western Railway officials said they have cancelled all passenger trains from midnight on Saturday to Sunday. Additionally, 477 suburban local trains have also been cancelled.



Booking counters at the usually-crowded Dadar station were empty

Konkan Railway spokesperson said that all the passenger train services originating between midnight to 10 pm on March 22 will be cancelled.

Meanwhile, BEST buses will operate normally as per the Sunday schedule, a spokesperson said. A person with the home quarantine stamp on the hand travelled on a bus route 309 between Kurla West and Gorai on Saturday. When passengers noticed it, they handed him over to the police at Birvadi stop in Goregaon.

Refunds assured

Railways on Saturday announced relaxation of ticket refund rules to maintain social distancing. An Indian Railways spokesperson said this relaxation was for journey period from March 21 to April 15. The refunds can be taken on submission of ticket up to 45 days from the date of journey.

Man who tested positive nabbed in Kalyan

A passenger tested positive for the virus was found onboard a train as crowds flocked railway stations to leave Mumbai. The man, who was nabbed at Kalyan station on Saturday morning, was about to board a train to Uttar Pradesh.

"On Saturday, a station staffer found a 30-year-old passenger on the way to Uttar Pradesh. He has a Dubai travel history. He was isolated and sent to Rukmini Bai Hospital in Kalyan," Central Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer, Shivaji Sutar said.

