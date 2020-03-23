Search

Janata Curfew: This video of man clapping to salute emergency workers melts hearts online

Published: Mar 23, 2020, 18:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent | mumbai

The viral video man stopping near the road and clapping during the 5pm applause won hearts on Twitter

A screengrab of the video posted by Siddhant Sharma onTwitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed to people last week to observe the Janata Curfew on Sunday where people had to voluntarily stay at home to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Modi had also directed people to express gratitude to the emergency workers by clapping, clanging plates from their windows for five minutes at 5 pm on Sunday.

Many people took to twitter to show the applause in their areas in different parts of the country. But one such video, shared by Twitter user Siddhant Sharma, of a man stopping near the road and clapping won hearts on Twitter.

The viral video shows the man holding a bag and standing at the side of the road and clapping with everyone else, as the sounds of utensils clanging and people's applause can be heard in the background.

The twitterati was in awe of the man in the video, which received more than 63,100 likes and was retweeted over 17,500 times with many users commenting that it made them feel emotional and it won their hearts. The video was also shared by former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh on their Twitter pages.

What do you think of the video?

