Janata Dal United set to contest Arunachal assembly polls for first time

Published: Mar 21, 2019, 13:51 IST | PTI

The party, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded former MLA Tani Loffa from the Seppa West assembly constituency in East Kameng district.

Janata Dal United set to contest Arunachal assembly polls for first time
Nitish Kumar

Itanagar: The Janata Dal (United) is set to contest the April 11 assembly elections in Arunachal
Pradesh, in what would be its maiden entry in the electoral politics of the Himalayan state. Chairman of North East Executive Council (NEEC) of the party, Senchumo Lotha, on Wednesday, released the first list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh. 

The party, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded former MLA Tani Loffa from the Seppa West assembly constituency in East Kameng district. It also fielded four newcomers, including Hayeng Mangfi from Chayan Tajo constituency, Topin Ete (Aalo West), Dana Takio (Bordumsa-Diyun) and Dongru Sionju from Bomdila constituency. 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

arunachal pradeshbiharelections 2019Lok Sabhanational newsnitish kumar

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

First phase of West Bengal assembly polls begins

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees