Jane Fonda: I haven't given up on men

Jane Fonda, 80, who was dating record producer Richard Perry from 2009 until last year, added that she has not lost faith in men

Jane Fonda says men are trained not to be empathetic and emotional, and they need to be fixed. The actor, 80, who was dating record producer Richard Perry from 2009 until last year, added that she has not lost faith in men.

"I haven't given up on men. Let's just fix them. They're trained not to be empathetic and emotional," Fonda said. She has been married three times in the past, once to Roger Vadim, then to Tom Hayden and eventually, to Ted Turner.

The Book Club actor also spoke up on the #MeToo movement, adding that influential men who have abused their power must not get a chance to return. "Bad guys shouldn't come back. Let them work at Starbucks."

