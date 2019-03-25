Janelle Monae to star in film from Gerard Bush Christopher Renz

hollywood

Janelle Monae

Singer-actor Janelle Monae is all set to star in the debut film of activists Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. The activist-turned-director duo have worked on campaigns for the MLK Memorial Foundation and Amnesty International, in addition to directing Jay-Z's music video "Kill Jay Z" and the police brutality PSA "Against the Wall", starring Michael B. Jordan, Danny Glover, and Michael K Williams, reported Deadline.

The yet-untitled project hails from Lionsgate Studios. The film will be produced by Ray Mansfield and Sean McKittrick of QC Entertainment, along with Zev Foreman and Lezlie Wills.

