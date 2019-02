hollywood

Janet Jackson's The Metamorphosis show will begin May 17 at Park Theater, Park MGM resort and will have an initial run of 14 shows across May, July and August.

Janet Jackson. Picture courtesy/Janet Jackson's Instagram account

Janet Jackson will launch her first Las Vegas residency in May. The Metamorphosis show will begin May 17 at Park Theater, Park MGM resort and will have an initial run of 14 shows across May, July and August.

According to a statement cited by Variety, "Metamorphosis peels back the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global Icon."

The statement further added, "The centerpiece of this all new thought-provoking show, will be Janet herself, captivating you through your senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits and fan favourite deep cuts. Fans will follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges faced along her personal journey."

The show also features a special 30-year anniversary celebration of her ground-breaking album 'Rhythm Nation.' The singer, who released a new single, 'Made for Now,' back in August is expected to release another new album this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever