Janet Jackson to receive Global Icon Award

Pop singer Janet Jackson is all set to receive the Global Icon Award at the upcoming MTV European Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain. Moreover, Jackson will perform a medley of her hit songs during the awards ceremony, including her latest single "Made for Now" featuring Daddy Yankee, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The news was announced by Bruce Gillmer, the global head of music and talent for Viacom and the co-brand head of MTV International, who hailed the Grammy Award-winning singer as "one of the world¿s biggest stars."

Janet, who is the youngest member of the Jackson family, has a number of accolades in her kitty, including six Grammys, 11 American Music Awards, 9 MTV Video Music Awards and a Golden Globe.

The 'Escapade' hitmaker was recently conferred with the BMI Icon Award at the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards held at Atlanta's Woodruff Arts Center's Symphony Hall. The 2018 MTV EMAs are slated to be held November 4.

