Janet pays tribute to her late brother Michael Jackson

hollywood

Janet Jackson

Singer Janet Jacksons paid a tribute to her brother, the late pop star Michael Jackson on his 60th birth anniversary. Janet who teamed up with another singer, Kwaylon Rogers, paid the tribute through a one minute, eleven second music video clip, reported TMZ.

Rogers and Janet created the tribute after being inspired by Michael Jackson's `Remember the Time' song. The idea of a video tribute came about when Kway and Janet met at the Billboard Awards, earlier this year. It was Kway's idea to recreate Michael's hit video and releasing it on the star's birthday.

The recreated video only took a day's rehearsal. Earlier today, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff also paid a dancing tribute to the pop legend. Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at age 50 from an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol and sedatives.

