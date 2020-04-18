Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor look super cute in this throwback family portrait

This throwback family portrait shared by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani will surely make you smile and feel nostalgic. The photo features the lovely Sridevi with her family - husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi. The late actress's daughters are much younger in the photo and they look so very adorable in their traditional getups!

Sharing the picture, Ratnani wrote, "A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, But The Memories Are Priceless."

Isn't this such a happy family picture? Sridevi looks absolutely radiant, while Boney Kapoor is all smiles while being surrounded by his girls. Janhvi Kapoor is graceful as always, while baby sister Khushi is all mischief!

Many of Sridevi's fans commented on the post. One Instagram user wrote, "Love the way you smile and the perfect way how you carry your style. Love you so much" another commented, "I miss Sridevi so much" while yet another said, "Whole World In One Pic."

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. Her demise has left a huge void in the lives of her family, friends and fans.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has her kitty full of big film projects. She has a biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in the pipeline, a horror-comedy titled Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Besides these films, Janhvi has the much-awaited Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, and Karan Johar's Takht, which features an ensemble star cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and others.

