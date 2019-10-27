Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's Diwali picture is all about love

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor met at the Dharma office where Karan Johar kept the Diwali Puja. The occasion was graced by a lot of Bollywood celebrities that included Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia. However, the bond between the Kapoor siblings took away all the limelight and attention. Janhvi posted a picture with her brother on Instagram and gave all of us major sibling goals. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onOct 27, 2019 at 4:07am PDT

In the last one-and-half years, the two Kapoors have become inseparable and often hang out and celebrate all the festivals and special occasions together. It seems we may see them in a film together as soon as well. Coming to their respective professional forefronts, Janhvi made a successful debut with Dhadak, and is flooded with work.

In 2020, she'll star in Gunjan Saxena with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, releasing on March 13, 2020. Her next release will be with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, titled RoohiAfza, touted to open in the cinemas on April 17. This is another horror-comedy Hindi Cinema is offering us after a barrage of them already in the bandwagon. And then, she'll essay the role of Kartik Aaryan's sister in Dostana 2. Lastly, she plays a courtesan in Karan Johar's directorial, Takht.

Coming to the other Kapoor, he's gearing up for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, a period drama starring Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman and Mohnish Bahl. Releasing on December 6, the trailer of this historical will be out on November 5. There's also Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which has been in the cans for quite a long time. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, the film is produced by YRF and was slated to release last year in August and then on March 1, 2019, but continues to hang in the balance. Well, let's hope it sees the lights of the day.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates