Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor play 'Who Is More Likely To' and it's entertainment guaranteed!

You have often seen celebrities playing the 'Never Have I Ever' and 'Rapid Fire' many times in their interviews. We don't often see them indulge in the 'Who's More Likely To' fun that the game promises. Well, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor just did and it was entertainment guaranteed.

A fan-club of Janhvi took to its Instagram account and shared the video and the questions were not only a little about their personal lives but also reflected how much chill and causal the sisters are. From 'Who's likely to get married first' to 'Who's likely to have babies first', the Kapoor sisters spilled the beans on all.

Don't miss it:

We all know how much Janhvi and Khushi are close to each other and keep sharing their videos and pictures on social media. Recently, Khushi turned hairdresser for the Dhadak actress and fans totally loved it. And we all know how often Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor visit Khushi in the US to meet and spend time with her. They both have always established sibling goals and now have even begun to spill some beans about their personal lives.

Well, given we all are locked down, these videos are our only saviours! Hope to see more of these in the coming weeks, since the lockdown is now extended till May 3!

