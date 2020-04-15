Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor play 'Who Is More Likely To' and it's entertainment guaranteed!
The 'Who Is More Likely To' game is fun to play, and when Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor play it, it becomes crazier and madder. Watch it to believe it!
You have often seen celebrities playing the 'Never Have I Ever' and 'Rapid Fire' many times in their interviews. We don't often see them indulge in the 'Who's More Likely To' fun that the game promises. Well, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor just did and it was entertainment guaranteed.
A fan-club of Janhvi took to its Instagram account and shared the video and the questions were not only a little about their personal lives but also reflected how much chill and causal the sisters are. From 'Who's likely to get married first' to 'Who's likely to have babies first', the Kapoor sisters spilled the beans on all.
We all know how much Janhvi and Khushi are close to each other and keep sharing their videos and pictures on social media. Recently, Khushi turned hairdresser for the Dhadak actress and fans totally loved it. And we all know how often Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor visit Khushi in the US to meet and spend time with her. They both have always established sibling goals and now have even begun to spill some beans about their personal lives.
Well, given we all are locked down, these videos are our only saviours! Hope to see more of these in the coming weeks, since the lockdown is now extended till May 3!
Janhvi Kapoor is a darling of the paparazzi and recently was spotted at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence. In this picture, the Dhadak actress has been caught in a cute and candid moment. All pictures courtesy: Yogen Shah
Also spotted along with Janhvi Kapoor was Khushi Kapoor, and we don't have to tell you how strong their bond is. The sisters often travel all the way to New York to be with each other and their PDA is known to all.
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor can surely give all of us sibling goals. Given the number of films Janhvi has in her Kitty, she must have come to Manish Malhotra's house for some discussions on her costumes.
Well, Janhvi Kapoor has a lot of films with her but when can we expect Khushi Kapoor to make her big Bollywood debut? Are you excited to see her on the screen too?
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's bond is evident from this picture as they walk towards their car by holding each other's hands. No questions they are loved by the fans and the media alike.
Well, coming to Janhvi Kapoor, 2020 will be her year all the way as she has one different film from another. She has Gunjan Saxena, Dostana 2, Takht, RoohiAfza, and a film with father Boney Kapoor coming up.
