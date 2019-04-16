Janhvi Kapoor can't keep calm for her first award-show performance, see video

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram, which describes excitement for her first-ever dance performance at an award show

Janhvi Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/janhvikapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is just one film old - Dhadak (2018) has won many hearts in a short span of time. The actress already has two films in the pipeline and has become the brand ambassador of some popular international cosmetic and fashion brands. After bagging these achievements, she has added another feather to her hat, which is, again one of her firsts. Janhvi Kapoor will be displaying her exceptional dance skills at a popular award show, yet to be aired on television.

In the video, shared by Janhvi Kapoor, she is seen grooving to some popular chartbusters like Kamariya from Stree, Ghoomar from Padmaavat. While the star kid is busy grooving, producer-father Boney Kapoor is mighty proud to see his daughter perform on stage. Janhvi shared the video and wrote: "My first Filmfare performance!!!! Can't wait for you'll to see it, tune in [sic]"

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter created waves in Bollywood. The film was a remake of a blockbuster Marathi film titled, Sairat. Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting on the biopic of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena. The film has been titled Kargil 83.

Apart from this, she will be seen in a double role in Dinesh Vijan's Rooh-Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar's directorial, Takht. This film comprises an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

