Janhvi Kapoor celebrates 22nd birthday at Varanasi ghats, see photos

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 22nd birthday with daddy Boney Kapoor in Varanasi. The actress is out for a shoot for her next. Gunjan Saxena biopic

Janhvi Kapoor in Varanasi. Pictures: Pallav Paliwal.

For her 22nd birthday, Janhvi Kapoor wishes to be in a creative environment. The actress, who is currently filming debutant director Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena biopic took off to Varanasi on Tuesday to bring in her 22nd birthday today.

Talking about this, Janhvi Kapoor said, "We drove to Varanasi from Lucknow after the day's work so I could see the Ganga aarti and go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. I wanted to visit Tirupati (in Andhra Pradesh) again, mom used to climb up to the temple every year for her birthday when she was working. I went there earlier this year and wanted to go again on my birthday, but arrangements couldn't be made on time. I might go next week," she informed.

Here are some photos of Janhvi relishing the famous chaat item and moving around the streets of Varanasi.

For her 22nd, Janhvi wishes to be on a set and in a creative environment. "There's no better place for me in the world than a film set. My only wish is that I get the chance to do good work and make my parents proud," the actress says.

She was also seen performing maha aarti with daddy Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, which also features Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.

View Photos: Janhvi Kapoor's family pictures prove they mean the world to her



Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates