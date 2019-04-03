Janhvi Kapoor: I am a flirt, but from a distance!

bollywood

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor got candid about dating and flirting on a recent episode of a chat show

Janhvi Kapoor

Being a star kid, there has always been pressure on Janhvi Kapoor to open up about her personal and professional life. Amidst all the judgments, she doesn't fail to be herself and express her views. Like her parents, she doesn't believe in the concept of dating.

Kapoor admits that she would rather go out and talk to people over surfing on dating apps. In an upcoming chat show on Voot, she admits that she loves healthy flirting and said "I like to talk to people because I am curious. I am a flirt, but from a distance!"

Janhvi Kapoor was previously rumoured to be dating her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter, but those rumours seem to be unfounded. The two have maintained that they're good friends who get along really well.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to feature in horror comedy, Rooh-Afza, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film will be directed by Hardik Mehta and co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Sing Lamba. This will be Janhvi's fourth film after Dhadak, the Gunjan Saxena biopic and Takht.

