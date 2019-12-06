Janhvi Kapoor enjoys biryani with a face pack

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Several Bollywood stars are posting pictures with face packs, sheet masks and under-eye gels while getting red-carpet ready. The latest to join the bandwagon is Janhvi Kapoor.

She took to social media to share a photo of her gorging on biryani while she is dressed in a bathrobe and has a pack applied on her face. Kapoor is a foodie. She digs French fries. Guess it's the reason she religiously hits the gym! Here's the photo Janhvi shared as her Instagram story:

Well, looks like Janhvi sure had fun with her girls and all that delicious biryani! Janhvi had recently shared a photo of herself gorging on a tall glass of lassi topped with loads of cream along with makki di roti, sarson da saag, lachha paratha, Amritsari kulcha, maa ki dal and paneer at a local restaurant in Amritsar. The actress was there for the shoot of her upcoming film, Dostana 2.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in a number of big projects, including Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories, Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza and Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will be Janhvi's second film and first biopic, a fascinating story about selflessness and success. It's all set to release on March 6, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates