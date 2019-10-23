Janhvi Kapoor forgot to remove the tag on her dupatta and we so relate!

Everyone has forgotten or almost forgotten to remove the price tag on their new clothes at some point in their lives. It's not uncommon and it certainly isn't anything to be embarrassed about. The lovely Janhvi Kapoor, too, forgot to remove the tag on her dupatta, and the actress was trolled online. Check out the video below:

We love Janhvi Kapoor's embroidered mustard yellow kurta set. So what if she left the tag on! People even went to the extent of criticising Janhvi about the way she sat in her car with her feet up on the dashboard. Don't we all get comfortable in our cars too?

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in quite a few film projects. Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of Gunjan Saxena: Kargil Girl. She will next be seen in Rooh-i-Afza, Dostana 2 and Takht. Janhvi is also collaborating with her producer-father Boney Kapoor for the film Bombay Girl.

Speaking at Jio MAMI Movie Mela about the practical advice she's received to thrive in the industry, the actress said, "You just need to be alive, present, and receptive in the moment. The best acting often happens by mistake or in a spontaneous, unguarded moment. On a different note, I personally believe that we, as actors, bear the responsibility of delivering on the efforts of every single person on the set - right from the director to the spot boy. We owe it to them to give every scene our best."

