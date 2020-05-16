Janhvi Kapoor hilariously troubles sister Khushi in a new video; gets a 'go away' response from little sibling

As Khushi Kapoor is back from the US to be with her family amid the coronavirus lockdown, it seems like elder sister Janhvi can't handle the joy of reuniting with her baby sister. Janhvi Kapoor frequently shares photos of herself with Khushi, and those pictures too were full of love and affection for her sibling. From cooking meals, experimenting with recipes, painting, to playing virtual games, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have made the boring lockdown into fun-filled quarantine sessions.

Recently, we got hold of a video of Janhvi annoying her sister Khushi. In the video, which was shared by Khushi's fan club, we can see Khushi resting on a couch, her face covered with a hoodie. Janhvi is seen asking Khushi: "Khushi, how positive are you feeling today on a scale of 1 to 10?". Khushi, who is seen sitting on a couch with her face covered with a hoodie, replied: "Stop talking to me". Janhvi then asks funnily: "Are you feeling positive, are you spreading positivity?". "Go away," says Khushi.

Check out the fun banter between the Kapoor sisters here:

Janhvi Kapoor frequently shared photos of herself with Khushi, and those pictures too were full of love and affection for her sibling. Janhvi recently shared an Instagram story that shows her cuddling up with Khushi on the sofa, who looks quite amused with the former's shenanigans.

Janhvi recently shared an Instagram story in which she is seen offering a carrot cake made by her for baby sister Khushi. The star kid was seen a little reluctant to eat the cake but after taking a bite, she says, "it is good". However, she gives up when the Dhadak 2 actress asks her to eat more.

Before this, she uploaded a video where she can be seen getting her hair done by Khushi. "Getting me all dressed up to go nowhere," she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena, where the actress is portraying a real-life person for the first time in her career. Based on Gunjan Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, Janhvi plays an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news