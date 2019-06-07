Janhvi Kapoor hits the gym in a crop top; What's Katrina Kaif's reaction to this?

bollywood

Jahnvi Kapoor has been spotted hitting the gym in crop tops. Wonder what Katrina has to say about Janhvi Kapoor's short on top too style?

Jahnvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor makes sure to hit the gym daily, and her paparazzi snaps are proof enough. Recently, the Dhadak actress was spotted in a pretty pastel crop top, paired with blue yoga shorts at the gym. Well, this time around, Janhvi's attire has taken the internet by storm.

This reminds us, Katrina Kaif now may have an added reason to worry about Janhvi Kapoor's gym wear — the length of her top. Remember, Kat had expressed concern on Neha Dhupia's chat show about "the very, very short shorts" that Kapoor wears?

For the unversed, Katrin Kaif was thrown a plethora of questions by Neha Dhupia on her show, out of which, one was about the celebrity who goes OTT (over-the-top) with their gym and workout outfits, to which, Katrina said, "Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes."

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's recent gym outfit:

Now, Jahnvi has been spotted hitting the gym in crop tops. Wonder what Katrina has to say about Kapoor's short on top too style?

Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor, both are fitness addicts, and they are often snapped by the shutterbugs outside their gym. Katrina Kaif loves to advocate fitness to her colleagues and team.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was seen in Bharat with Salman Khan. She is called "Madam Sir" in the film. The film is doing excellent at the Box Office, and that has only given relief to Katrina Kaif's fans who had been waiting for the actress' next Hit film, after Thugs of Hindostan and Zero's failure.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she made her debut with Dhadak and will be seen in Rooh Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. She has finished the shoot of Gunjan Saxena's biopic.

Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates