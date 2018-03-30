Janhvi Kapoor holds shoes in hands, steps out of the gym bare feet

On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped exiting her gym. What was unusual was the girl holding her shoes in hand and walking out



Janhvi Kapoor snapped outside the gym. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Janhvi Kapoor, been regularly following a strict fitness regime, is truly an inspiration to many. On Thursday, the soon-to-be-debutante, Janhvi was spotted in comfy-white gym pants and a grey jacket. However, what attracted our eyeballs is the fitness freak holding her shoes in her hands, while she walked barefoot. Although she stepped out of a rigorous workout, she looked fresh with her hair let loose. Was it the summer blister on her feet or was the 21-year-old in a hurry?

Check out the picture here:



Janhvi Kapoor

Meanwhile, she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film, Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. Time and again, there have also been rumours of the two youngsters dating each other. Dhadak, which is helmed by Shashank Khaitan is a remake of the blockbuster Marathi film, Sairat. Karan Johar's film is set in the backdrop of Rajasthan. The film is all set to release on July 06, 2018.

The girl as quoted by her cousin Sonam Kapoor is definitely a "strong woman". The way she has held the broken pieces of her heart after her mother, Sridevi's demise and put a strong foot forward, thus showing thorough professionalism is nothing short of extraordinary.

