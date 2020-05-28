Janhvi Kapoor: I would like to recreate mom's songs from Chandni and Mr.India

Janhvi Kapoor gets all candid in a lockdown interview for a show hosted by Filmfare. The show has some of the biggest names in Bollywood talk about life spent indoors. The latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is the extremely talented Janhvi Kapoor. In the latest episode, the starlet speaks at length about her late mother and talented actress Sridevi, her mom's amazing dancing skills and how she would love to recreate her songs on the big screen one day.

Talking about her mother's dancing skills, Janhvi said, "Mom always thought that in dance it's not all about the steps, they are the last thing that you need to be thinking about. The most important thing, that she said one must do while dancing is to enjoy it thoroughly and have fun. I fondly remember one particular award function as a kid where I saw mom rehearse after a really long time. I still remember that she was just marking the steps in the hall at home instead of rehearsing. When I saw her on stage, I was surprised to see her performing so beautifully. This was nothing that I saw at home. She'd blown everyone away with that performance."

Janhvi further added, "If given a chance, I would love to recreate the songs from Chandni as well as 'Kaate nahi kat te' from Mr. India. It wasn't a dance number, but she was so expressive with her body, there was no dance movement as such, but she still caught the beat and the rhythm and those latka's and jhatka's were all so perfect. Hawa Hawai from the same film was such a fun song. Apparently, the part where she's having a ball of a time with the fruits and topi was absolutely done improv."

Watch Janhvi Kapoor shed more light on the other aspects of her life including her upcoming movies and how she is spending her time in this quarantine period only on Filmfare Lockdown Conversations.

