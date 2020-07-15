Janhvi Kapoor introduces her new DOP, can you guess who that is?

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have often established sibling goals with their bond on social media. We have often seen Janhvi Kapoor travelling to New York with father Boney Kapoor to spend some time with Khushi Kapoor, where she studies.

The sisters have also shared their fun and hilarious moments on Instagram. And the latest one happens to be a mix of both bonding and badass fun. Janhvi Kapoor has described Khushi Kapoor as her new DOP (Director of Photography) and has also laid down the reasons.

This is what she had to say- "Meet my new fav DOP. Great at lighting, angles and mid shoot cuddles and giggles." (sic) Have a look at the post right here:

After seeing the post, video creator Pearl Malik commented with multiple red hearts and called the sister duo a dream team. Janhvi Kapoor replied with three red hearts in return. A lot of the other comments on the post were filled with hearts, fire emojis and heart-eyed emojis. So what is it about this bond that makes it so special? Talking about the same in an interview with Filmfare, the Dhadak actress spoke at length.

She stated, "I am like the imbecile, immature, childish younger sister and she is the protective, sensible, independent elder sister. She takes me seriously with my work, which is the only time she takes me seriously. That is a big moment in our relationship. Khushi started this TikTok thing. She is only doing that. Suddenly at 3 am, she is doing her makeup and making these TikTok videos. I think we are very close to losing it but we are hanging by the thread."

Talking about Khushi Kapoor, a video of hers went viral on social media where she could be seen talking about her aspirations to become an actor. It was filmed at the New York Film Academy. She said, "I really enjoy all of my classes over here but the ones that have stuck with me are acting for films and improv. I love acting for films because I feel like I am in a movie and actually working. It's been an incredible experience for me."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Gunjan Saxena coming up. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, and Manav Vij in crucial roles. The film was earlier slated to release in the cinemas on March 6 and then was pushed to April 24 but will now come on Netflix soon. Apart from this drama, Kapoor has a lot of other exciting films coming up that will excite her fans.

She has Dostana 2 coming up with Kartik Aaryan, a film about two men who fall in love with each other. She also has Johar's next directorial, Takht, which has an ensemble of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. This period drama is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Priceless Throwback Picture On Parents' Wedding Anniversary

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news