Janhvi Kapoor is Anshula's glitter to the glue

Janhvi Kapoor

Seems like Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor can't get enough of each other, and their recent picture is proof enough. From supporting each other's career to partying together, the Kapoor clan has done it all.

Taking to Instagram, Boney Kapoor's eldest daughter, Anshula, shared an adorable selfie with her half-sister, Janhvi, where the sisters are all smiles for the camera in a cat-ears filter.

While Anshula wore a simple white shirt with her hair tied up in a neat bun, Janhvi can be seen wearing a neon green top with her hair styled in two plaits. Anshula captioned the image as, 'Feeling the feels for this. today!!"

The Dhadak star will be making her 'Koffee with Karan' debut with her elder brother, Arjun Kapoor.

