Janhvi Kapoor is missing her sister Khushi; here's why we are saying this
Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor which shows how much she is missing her
Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor from her last trip to New York on social media. Through this post, the Dhadak star opened up on how much she is missing her.
In the picture, the Kapoor girls can be seen smiling and holding hands on the roads of NYC. While Janhvi looked cute in her crop top and black shorts, Khushi could be seen sporting a white t-shirt, brown jacket, and distress jeans. She captioned the picture: "Miss u".
The picture seems to have been clicked last month when Janhvi had visited her baby sister. The girls were joined by father Boney Kapoor for a mini-vacation in the city. Janhvi shared a set of pictures with Boney and Khushi on Instagram.
In the first picture, we can see Janhvi and Boney posing for pictures, while the other displays the love between the Kapoor sisters.
Khushi is currently in the United States to study at the New York Film Academy. Though, Khushi also harbours aspirations of being an actor like her elder sister, Janhvi, and late mother, Sridevi, and is keen to learn the ropes of filmmaking.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena, where the actress is portraying a real-life person for the first time in her career. Based on Gunjan Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, Janhvi plays an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.
Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. It is set to hit theatres on March 13, 2020. The upcoming biopic is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.
She will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Bednekar and Anil Kapoor, and Roohi Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao.
