Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in mom Sridevi's saree during National Film awards ceremony

Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in mum Sridevi's saree at the National Film awards ceremony. The traditional custom-made Manish Malhotra saree was worn by Sri at Telugu actor Ram Charan's wedding in 2012. Netizens felt Janhvi looked a spitting image of her late mother. We agree.



Sridevi

