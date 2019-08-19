Janhvi Kapoor on her web series: It's a dream to work with Zoya Akhtar

web-series

Zoya Akhtar whose last directorial venture was Gully Boy is back to directing another original film for Netflix - Ghost Stories. Janhvi Kapoor will be an integral part of the chapter in the omnibus that Zoya is directing

Janhvi Kapoor was clicked exiting Zoya Akhtar's house. Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Adding to its compelling slate of Indian originals, Netflix confirmed that Ghost Stories started filming in Mumbai on Monday, August 19, 2019. This film-omnibus will see four of India's coveted directors helm individual stories in the horror/supernatural genre. The stories - directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap - will be thematically connected to each other and culminate in a hair-raising end.

Sharing her excitement about making the internet debut with Netflix, Janhvi Kapoor said, "I am thrilled to work with Zoya as a part of Ghost Stories. I have been a huge fan of her incredible body of work and it's been a dream to work with her. I play a challenging character and can not wait to bring it to life with this film. I'm a massive Netflix fan which makes this project even more special to me."

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and RSVP, in association with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Ghost Stories will launch exclusively on Netflix and will stream to 151 million members across 190 countries at the same time.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Roohi Afza with bright talents, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. The young girl will also be seen in Dostana 2, which is a sequel to John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, and Abhishek Bachchan's film Dostana (2008). She is sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and a rookie, whose name is yet to be revealed by Dharma Productions. Currently, she keeps sharing her belly dance videos that have given the fans a reason more to love her.

Just a film (Dhadak) old, Janhvi Kapoor has too much on her plate with Kargil Girl, which is a biopic on Indian Airforce Pilot, Gunjan Saxena, who contributed massively in the Kargil War (1999). Apart from this, she will share screen space with industry bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt in Takht, which is being helmed by Karan Johar.

Takht will go floors in February 2020.

