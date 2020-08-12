Janhvi Kapoor on Sushant Singh's death: I understand the feeling of loss, but nothing comes out of negativity

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise came as a huge shock to everyone, especially his family and closest friends. Even for the late actor's fans, it took quite a while to process the fact that he was truly gone. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra home on June 14, leaving the entire country shocked. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry expressed shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor also mourned the late actor's death and stated that she resonates with his fans. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she said, "I think when you are an actor and when you have done the kind of work my mom has done, Sushant has done, the way he has touched people’s life. Especially in the case of Indian audiences, I feel there is a sense of ownership for actors. They really own you. The way they love you in this country I don’t think that any actor in any other country gets that kind of love. So I understand that the feeling of loss is very personal.”

The Dhadak actress further called out for sensitivity in terms of discussing the said issue before to her nothing great comes out of negativity and speculations. Janhvi further adds, “And the only way I can explain it to myself is that maybe they have not been able to come to terms with that loss. And that can give way to many things. People react differently. I personally don’t think anything comes out of negativity, aggression, and speculations. In fact, more often than not it is hurtful. But you just have to keep on believing that what is right will prevail.”

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the drama, Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl, but was trolled when the trailer came out. After the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the star kids have been under the scrutiny of the social media users. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

Recently in an interview, she talked about the ire of social media users and how she hasn't made peace with it. She said, "I haven't made my peace with it. I hope it's not something that I have to deal with every release."

She adds, "I've skipped many steps that many people have had to fight for. I've gotten chances that many people wouldn't have gotten easily. I'm here already through a much easier route than most people have had. So from now if the journey is a little bit of an uphill climb and it's a little bit harder for people to accept me then I'll accept it. If I've skipped a certain portion of the journey that people are subjected to then this is my journey from here on, and I'll embrace it."

Shedding light on the film she's gearing up for, this is what Kapoor has to say, "I know I'm confident of what I've done, and I'm confident of the film and the story… I don't think there's any reason for us to be apologetic for what we've done."

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, and Manav Vij in crucial roles. The film was earlier slated to release in the cinemas on March 6 and then was pushed to April 24 and was finally released on Netflix on August 12. Apart from this drama, Kapoor has a lot of other exciting films coming up that will excite her fans.

She has Dostana 2 coming up with Kartik Aaryan, a film about two men who fall in love with each other. She also has Johar's next directorial, Takht, which has an ensemble of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. This period drama is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

