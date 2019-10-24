Janhvi Kapoor replies to a child's 'Happy Diwali' wish; netizens call her 'real'

It was just a usual day for Janhvi Kapoor when she was greeted by the paparazzi waiting for her to be clicked. While the actress was being clicked by the shutterbugs, a child, probably, Janhvi's fan, sent Diwali wishes. A child from a nearby building shouted, "Happy Diwali, Janhvi." The Dhadak actress was touched by this gesture and acknowledged the wish by waving at the child multiple times.

Not just waving, but as Janhvi Kapoor sat in her car, she opened her tiffin box to eat something and offered that to the child. Netizens have been gushing about Janhvi's simplicity and her down-to-earth nature.

Dressed in a red tank top and shorts, Janhvi looked beautiful with the mantra, less is more. Take a look at the video here, where the young actress is addressing her fan from the nearby building:

View this post on Instagram #janhvikapoor snapped at her pilates class today #viralbayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onOct 23, 2019 at 12:53am PDT

Fans on social media love to see such things, especially when the artist acknowledges their fans. Adjectives such as "real," "cute," "genuine," "down-to-earth" were pouring in for this beauty.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has a long list of projects in her kitty. After Dhadak, the 22-year-old will be seen in Roohi Afza, Kargil Girl, Dostana 2 and Takht with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Interestingly, Janhvi's cousin, Shanaya Kapoor is also working as an assistant director on the sets of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

On the personal front, on Wednesday evening, Janhvi was seen making merry with her cousins, Shanaya, Ananya and Shilpa Shetty at Malaika Arora's birthday bash. Her 46th birthday party was held at a plush hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Apart from this, her gym pictures have become a regular routine.

