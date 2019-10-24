Janhvi Kapoor replies to a child's 'Happy Diwali' wish; netizens call her 'real'
Janhvi Kapoor was happy to acknowledge the fan's 'Happy Diwali' greeting and also offered her tiffin to the fan
It was just a usual day for Janhvi Kapoor when she was greeted by the paparazzi waiting for her to be clicked. While the actress was being clicked by the shutterbugs, a child, probably, Janhvi's fan, sent Diwali wishes. A child from a nearby building shouted, "Happy Diwali, Janhvi." The Dhadak actress was touched by this gesture and acknowledged the wish by waving at the child multiple times.
Not just waving, but as Janhvi Kapoor sat in her car, she opened her tiffin box to eat something and offered that to the child. Netizens have been gushing about Janhvi's simplicity and her down-to-earth nature.
Dressed in a red tank top and shorts, Janhvi looked beautiful with the mantra, less is more. Take a look at the video here, where the young actress is addressing her fan from the nearby building:
Fans on social media love to see such things, especially when the artist acknowledges their fans. Adjectives such as "real," "cute," "genuine," "down-to-earth" were pouring in for this beauty.
On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has a long list of projects in her kitty. After Dhadak, the 22-year-old will be seen in Roohi Afza, Kargil Girl, Dostana 2 and Takht with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Interestingly, Janhvi's cousin, Shanaya Kapoor is also working as an assistant director on the sets of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
On the personal front, on Wednesday evening, Janhvi was seen making merry with her cousins, Shanaya, Ananya and Shilpa Shetty at Malaika Arora's birthday bash. Her 46th birthday party was held at a plush hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Apart from this, her gym pictures have become a regular routine.
Malaika Arora, the fit diva, turned a year older on October 23, and the model-actress hosted a huge birthday bash at a plush hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. The star-studded party pictures are going around on the internet since last night.
Malaika Arora's girl gang - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and many B-Towners attended the diva's party at a plush hotel in Juhu, Mumbai.
In picture: In one of the videos posted on social media by Amrita Arora, Malaika was seen cutting the cake at the bash, and offering the first bite to her son Arhaan Khan.
Malaika Arora, who is said to be dating Arjun Kapoor shared the frame with Arjun Rampal and her beau. Arjun Rampal also posted a picture and captioned the image: "Mere Arjun aur Arjun aagaye... Happy birthday #Malla have a beautiful one. [sic]"
Sophie Choudry, who has often been a part of the diva's celebrations, also attended the bash. Sharing the excitement, Sophie shared a photo on Instagram with the caption: "Happy bday you amazing, super hot, super positive, gorgeous woman!!! You are all kinds of goals!! Love u my "neighbour"...Have the most fabulous year. P.s Last night was [sic]"
While Malaika Arora opted for a rose gold mirrored backless outfit, Kareena Kapoor looked chic in her striped metallic top, paired with a leather skirt. It was a fun night for Malaika Arora. She burnt the dance floor with her amazing moves and so did her rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor. The videos shared by her friends are proof enough!
Fans of the two took to Instagram to post videos of them dancing. They featured in separate videos, but one photo of the two together is doing the rounds on the Internet.
In picture: BFFs in one frame - Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and the birthday girl Malaika Arora!
Actress Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma were on the guest list. "Happy Birthday Malla. @malaikaaroraofficial @therealkarismakapoor #aboutlastnight? #birthdayparty," Kareena Kapoor's fan club posted.
In picture: Karisma Kapoor looked super stylish in a red outfit.
For the unversed, last year, Malaika Arora celebrated her birthday with beau Arjun Kapoor in New York. In an interview with IANS, Malaika also shared her birthday plans. After six years, Malaika is in Mumbai on her birthday. The actress prefers spending her birthday holidaying abroad with her family and friends.
Speaking about her friends, Gabriella Demetriades, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, also attended the bash and shared a pretty picture with the birthday girl and captioned it: "Forever goals. Happy birthday [sic]"
In picture: Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Gabriella Demetriades in one frame.
Malaika Arora was all hugs and kisses with her girl-gang. From sharing a peck on each other's cheeks to encouraging each other to groove to the peppy beats at the dance floor, the gang has enjoyed the party to the fullest.
Sharing her birthday plans with the media, Malaika Arora said: "This is the first time in the past 6-7 years that I am here in the city so I decided to bring my birthday in with my friends and family."
In picture: Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudry.
This year, Malaika Arora decided to be in the city and celebrate her special day with her family and her friends in the industry.
In picture: Malaika Arora with her team.
On the personal front, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may not have spoken about being in a relationship with each other, but their pictures together or holidaying together says it all.
In picture: Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty Kundra posed for a selfie at the bash.
The two have been in a relationship for a while, and their clandestine romance is now public, as the couple doesn't shy away from being clicked by the media. They have often spoken about each other in interviews and fans are now waiting for the good news.
In picture: Karan Tacker, who shares a friendly bond with the Malaika Arora, was also snapped at the celebration.
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, which is all set to release on December 6.
In picture: Malaika Arora with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who shares the same love for fitness.
Given his character of a Marathi Warrior, Kapoor also has bulked up to get into the skin of the character in the aforementioned historical. After years, the actor has got a meaty part in a massively mounted film. Will he hit the bullseye finally?
In picture: Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday at the bash.
Malaika Arora, on the other hand, continues to increase her fan base with her Monday Motivation posts on Instagram. She's a stickler for fitness and her Insta pictures are proof of the same.
In picture: Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao with a guest at the bash.
Malaika Arora had a blast on her 46th birthday, and these images have left everyone envious. Belated happy birthday, Malaika!
Malaika Arora turned 46 on October 23, and the fit and fab diva hosted a huge bash at a plush hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. From her girl gang to industry friends, the celebration was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sophie Choudry, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Karan Tacker, Natasha Poonawalla and Arhaan Khan. We have pictures
