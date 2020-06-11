Janhvi Kapoor reveals that her dad, Boney Kapoor, calls her headmaster

In these trying times, 10 Minutes of Happiness with Filmfare opens a dialogue with the best of Bollywood on how we can make the best of the lockdown and stay happy. Spanning for 10 minutes, each episode features chats with the stars about the positive aspects of their lockdown journey.

The latest episode of the video series is set to feature 'It Girl', Janhvi Kapoor. The actress speaks at length about the necessary precautions her family and she are taking, her cooking fiestas and her love for food among many other things.

Giving a sneak peek into her life, the actress reveals the funny nickname, 'Headmaster', given to her by father Boney Kapoor. Reason being her overly cautious attitude concerning the pandemic. She adds that somewhere, he enjoys her being in charge. "He calls me 'headmaster' now. He's enjoying it and shows off to his friends. When he's on the phone and I enter the room, I start asking if all the precautions are in place. He tells his friends, 'I'll call you later, the headmaster is here'. He pretends he's annoyed. But actually, he enjoys saying that'", says the doting daughter.

Watch the lovely Janhvi Kapoor reveal more about all that she follows to keep her family and home safe in these tough times. The new episodes of the video series release across the magazine's social media platforms every Sunday and Wednesday at 12 pm.

