Janhvi Kapoor shares her many moods of digital promotion on Instagram

With city-to-city promotions unlikely owing to the ongoing pandemic, celebrities are choosing digital ways to campaign for films. Janhvi took to Instagram and posted a collage of her flaunting nine different funny expressions. "Many mooods of digital promotions," she wrote alongside the picture.

Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi, has been given the scope to play the title role in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the cast also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

On the personal front, the star kid has been mercilessly trolled during the nepotism and insider vs outsider debate. The actress also faced backlash for bagging Gunjan Saxena biopic. Sharing her journey of being a star kid, Janhvi shared in an interview, "I've kind of fast-tracked into this system already."

She further added, "I've skipped many steps that many people have had to fight for. I've gotten chances that many people wouldn't have gotten easily. I'm here already through a much easier route than most people have had. So from now if the journey is a little bit of an uphill climb and it's a little bit harder for people to accept me then I'll accept it. If I've skipped a certain portion of the journey that people are subjected to then this is my journey from here on, and I'll embrace it."

Shedding light on the film she's gearing up for, this is what Kapoor has to say, "I know I'm confident of what I've done, and I'm confident of the film and the story… I don't think there's any reason for us to be apologetic for what we've done."

