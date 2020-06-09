Janhvi Kapoor shares new poster of Gunjan Saxena; film to arrive on Netflix soon

Due to the lockdown that has happened owing to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, some filmmakers have decided to release their films on the OTT platform. After Gulabo Sitabo, the film that will directly stream online is Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl, where the actress plays the eponymous character.

She took to her Instagram account to share the new poster of the film and also announced it would be releasing soon on Netflix. The poster looks promising and the actress looks fierce. As soon as she shared the look, Maheep Kapoor commented with hearts and clapping hands emojis and wrote- "can't wait," (sic) followed by a smiling emoji. Manish Malhotra's comment came in the form of five hearts and equal number of thumbs up.

Now have a look at the poster right here:

Since this is a film that chronicles the life of a very inspiring figure, Karan Johar, who has bankrolled the film, shared a video on his Twitter account that showed us the lovely moments of Gunjan Saxena with her family and also how she dreamt of serving for the nation. This has been described as a small dream. As the video is about to end, we see some glimpses from the film. Have a look at this video right here:

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, and Manav Vij in crucial roles. The film was earlier slated to release in the cinemas on March 6 and then was pushed to April 24 but will now come on Netflix soon. Apart from this drama, Kapoor has a lot of other exciting films coming up that will excite her fans.

She has Dostana 2 coming up with Kartik Aaryan, a film about two men who fall in love with each other. She also has Johar's next directorial, Takht, which has an ensemble of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. This period drama is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

Coming to Johar, he also has exciting projects lined-up. Apart from these three films with Kapoor, he has Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, another true story on Captain Vikram Batra. And then he moves to the world of fiction in the form of Brahmastra, a Superhero trilogy with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. The first part of this adventure-drama is slated to arrive this year on December 4.

And then, he has a film with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Pandey coming up on Valentine's Day, 2021, which will be directed by Shakun Batra.

