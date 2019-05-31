Janhvi Kapoor shares 'slim trim and healthy' papa Boney Kapoor's picture

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently shooting for the Gunjan Saxena biopic, shared a sweet gesture on social media about papa Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor/picture courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram account

Narendra Modi was on Thursday, May 30, sworn in as the country's Prime Minister for a second term, heading the National Democratic Alliance government in the presence of a large gathering of national and international dignitaries.

Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkumar Hirani and many other prominent faces were present to witness Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor too attended the ceremony, but what has grabbed a lot of eyeballs is Boney Kapoor's transformation. Janhvi's father has lost weight, and the actress shared her excitement about it on social media. She posted:

Boney Kapoor/picture courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram account

Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi were not part of the new dispensation.

Top opposition leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, film stars, chief ministers and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries were among the nearly 8,000 guests at the ceremony.

