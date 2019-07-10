Janhvi Kapoor shoots for horror flick Roohi Afza near Agra

bollywood

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is shooting near the Taj city for romantic horror flick Roohi Afza, and the fans have already gone crazy on the actress' arrival

Janhvi Kapoor/picture courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram account

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is shooting near the Taj city for romantic horror flick Roohi Afza, and there is a huge hullabaloo among the people to catch a glimpse of their beloved Sridevi's daughter.

With all the action currently on in Bateshwar, 70 km from here, large crowds turned up on Tuesday to see the actors in action at the main entrance gate of the Bateshwar temple.

The spot is famous for its 101 Shiva temples in a row along Yamuna bank. Besides, it also has the ancestral home of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Shauripur Jain shrine.

Produced by Maddock Films, Roohi Afza is being shot in Bateshwar and the Havelis of Holipura. Raj Kumar Rao stars opposite Jahnvi and the film is directed by Haardik Mehta.

Also Read: Watch video: Janhvi Kapoor puts make-up on Khushi Kapoor

Apart from this horror drama, Janhvi, who is just a year-old in the industry, has now become the face of doing pathbreaking roles. The eldest daughter of late actress Sridevi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, which talked about two young college students (Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter) from different castes who fall in love, sparking conflict between their families.

She is also working on the biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, India's first-ever woman IAF officer. Gunjan is the first woman IAF combat pilot who played a very important role during the Kargil War in 1999. She was also awarded Shaurya Chakra for her bravery.

Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar's Dostana 2. Talking about the same, the producer Karan Johar in a recent interview said, "I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can't wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions' first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D'Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2."

Also Read: See photos: Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor are vacationing with friends in the mountains

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates