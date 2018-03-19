Janhvi Kapoor shoots solo for magazine cover, mom Sridevi was to shoot along

Janhvi Kapoor will be shooting for a high-end fashion magazine's cover on Tuesday. The actress was supposed to shoot for it with her late mother, Sridevi



Janhvi Kapoor with her late mother, Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor will be shooting solo for a high-end fashion magazine tomorrow. A report in Pinkvilla states that the Dhadak actress will shoot for the magazine cover in the wee hours. The shoot will take place at one of the plush hotels in South Mumbai. The report further states that the actress' close friends reveal that she was supposed to shoot this cover with her late mother Sridevi, and has been very emotional over the weekend thinking about it.

"Although Janhvi's first magazine cover shoot with her mother was for People magazine, she was really looking forward to this Vogue cover as this would mark her foray into films. It's like her mother passing on the acting baton to her," revealed her close friend.

The entertainment portal's report also adds that younger sister Khushi will accompany Janhvi Kapoor to the photo shoot. Mentor Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra, who have remained good friends with actress Sridevi, will be dropping by at the shooting venue to be by Janhvi's side.

It's already been close to 10 days that Janhvi started her thorough gym routine. She maintained that her diet was clean; she drank lots of water and slept for seven hours to feel rejuvenated and all set for the cover shoot.

This has been an extremely tough phase for Janhvi, Khushi and the family to recuperate with this pain. However, Janhvi's dedication and commitment towards her work show that she abides by the saying, 'The show must go on…'

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit Replaces Sridevi In Abhishek Varman's Next, Janhvi Thanks Actor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates