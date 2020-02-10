Janhvi Kapoor takes a religious trip to Tirupati; See pictures
Janhvi Kapoor has been accompanied by her best friend Tanisha Santoshi to Tirupati
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a religious trip to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The "Dhadak" actress took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a gamut of photographs from her trip. According to comments on her images, Janhvi trekked it all the way to the top of Tirumala town to make it to the shrine.
The actor took to Instagram stories to share pictures from the trek. The pictures she posted on the photo-sharing website, Janhvi, who is dressed in a white salwar kameez paired with a yellow dupatta, can be seen looking away from the camera and smiling. She captioned it with rainbow and sunshine emojis.
View this post on Instagram
In another post, Janhvi Kapoor is seen with her best friend Tanisha Santoshi.
View this post on Instagram
On the acting front, Janhvi has been shooting for two films -- "Gunjan Saxena" and "Roohi Afzana".
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe