Janhvi Kapoor to have a working 22nd birthday in Lucknow

bollywood

Although she is shooting for Gunjan Saxena biopic in Lucknow, Janhvi Kapoor might make a short visit to Mumbai to celebrate

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor turns 22 today. The actor is shooting for the Gunjan Saxena biopic in Lucknow. Some hardcore action sequences are being filmed at the La Martiniere College. The unit has lined up a celebration on the set to ring in her big day. She might make a short visit to Mumbai to celebrate.

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing the Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan is the first woman IAF combat pilot who played a very important role during the Kargil War in 1999. She was also awarded with Shaurya Chakra for her bravery. Pankaj Tripathi will seen playing the character Anuj Saxena father to Janhvi Kapoor in the film. This will be the first-time Janhvi will be collaborating with Pankaj.

Apart from Gunjan Saxena biopic, Janhvi will be next seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer film, Takht, which is a historical drama. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles among others. The actress has also taken Urdu lessons for her character in the movie.

There are also talks that Janhvi Kapoor might star in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's next film post she finishes Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga.

Also read: Photos: Janhvi Kapoor is a trendsetter for all millennials out there

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates