Janhvi Kapoor to romance with Vijay Deverakonda in upcoming Karan Johar's film

After Boney Kapoor fulfilled late wife Sridevi's dream to produce a Tamil film, daughter Janhvi Kapoor is also set to venture South. According to reports, she will be romancing Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda in a film directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film will be presented by Karan Johar, who was also the producer of Janhvi's debut film, Dhadak.

And it was Karan, who suggested Janhvi's name to the director. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a source said, "Even actresses such as Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey were approached for the part, but things did not materialise. However, Karan Johar was instrumental in getting Janhvi Kapoor on board. The actress is still working her date diary, and in all probability, she might commence shooting in February."

If confirmed, this will be Janhvi's first date with the Tamil film industry. With Vijay already a household name in north India due to Arjun Reddy and its subsequent Hindi remake, it will be interesting to see the pair on screen.

On the work front, Janhvi will be making her web debut with Netflix's upcoming show Ghost Stories. This film-omnibus will see four of India's coveted directors helm individual stories in the horror/supernatural genre. The stories - directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap - will be thematically connected to each other. It will release on Netflix on January 1, 2020.

She is also gearing up for the release of her second film, The Kargil Girl. She will be playing the real-life character of Gunjan Saxena, who was the first woman combat aviator who entered the war zone in the 1999 Kargil War. This film too is produced by Karan Johar. Apart from the two, her upcoming films include multi-starrer Takht, Rajkummar Rao's Roohi Afza and Dostana 2.

