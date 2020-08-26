Janhvi Kapoor tries her hand at painting, shares some of her works on Instagram

Ever since the beginning of the lockdown earlier this year in March, Bollywood celebrities have been trying their hands on a lot of other things apart from acting since shootings haven't resumed as vigorously as they expected. Some actors and filmmakers have commenced work, but will all the necessary care and precautions.

Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, seems to have channeled the artist inside her during this lockdown, and especially in the last one week. She took to her Instagram account and told her fans how she was trying to be a painter in these seven days and even shared her paintings.

View this post on Instagram Been trying to be a painter this past week ðÂÂ¨âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onAug 25, 2020 at 11:53pm PDT

A user, who was possibly her close friend, commented on the post by writing- "can u send me the powerpuff girls painting pls." (sic) And this is what the actress replied- "ya that's me u Khush." (sic) A lot of other fans on the post commented with heart-eyed and red hearts emojis to praise her work.

Coming back to her work front, Gunjan Saxena was praised by the critics for the way Sharan Sharma narrated the story of a young girl, her dreams and desires, and how he never resorted to jingoism to pump up the drama. However, after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, star kids have been under the ire of social media users and Kapoor was too.

She was trolled for the film and talking about it in an interview recently, she said, "Yeah, it hurt my father, but he had seen the film much before and his belief in my performance and the film was so strong that he was not so affected by the social media situation. That gave me a lot of strength as well."

She added, "There were a couple of days when he was literally stalking me in my house because he did not know how low I was feeling. But after the initial day or two of feeling bogged down by it, it fuels you. At least, for me."

And a few days back, in an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, she had some more things to share about the hate that she received on social media for her film. She stated, "Maybe I'm living in a bubble. I'm hopeful only, I don't know whether I'm being naive or what but I do understand there's a very powerful sentiment on social media, but I'm optimistic that once people see the film, they'll like it. But Sharan still gets messages like 'We are not going to let Gunjan Saxena have an IMDb rating of more than zero."

She continued, "I know nothing comes from frustration or aggression or negativity but it's also important to understand there's a sentiment underneath that and they feel like they need to be heard. We are sure of what we have done and we are sure of the hard work we have put in. I'm confident that people will recognise it."

Kapoor is now gearing up for Dostana 2 and Takht.

