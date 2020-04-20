Janhvi Kapoor will make you skip a heartbeat with her latest throwback picture!

Since all the shootings have been halted, Bollywood celebrities have no other options but to share new videos, pictures, online interviews, and of course, throwback pictures. Janhvi Kapoor is one of them. Just like a lot of other Bollywood celebrities, she too is sharing some of her unseen pictures with her fans and they are a delight to watch, especially the latest one.

She was wearing a purple top and also her contagious and charming smile that could make you skip a heartbeat. She captioned the post- #tbt. In case you didn't know what this means, it means Throwback. And ace fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, seeing her purple top, commented with a Purple Heart.

Have a look at the post right here:

And a few days ago, she had also shared a video where she could be seen dancing to the tunes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song Salaam from Umrao Jaan. We all know she's extremely passionate about fitness and dancing and before the lockdown happened, regularly attended both her sessions. She was also gearing up for the release of Gunjan Saxena that has now been postponed.

She also has films like Dostana 2, RoohiAfzana, and Karan Johar's massive and magnum opus, Takht coming up. Earlier this year, she also was a part of the anthology, Ghost Stories.

