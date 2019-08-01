Janhvi Kapoor wishes best friend Tanisha Santoshi with throwback pictures

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor has brightened the Instagram with adorable throwback pictures of herself with best friend Tanisha Santoshi on the occasion of latter's birthday

Janhvi Kapoor shared these pictures on her Instagram account.

On Tuesday, August 1, Janhvi Kapoor sent birthday wishes to her best friend, Tanisha Santoshi with some adorable pictures. The throwback photos of Janhvi and Tanisha proves that they have remained through thick and thin, and are best friends forever. Tanisha is the daughter of celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share photos of herself and Tanisha as toddlers and how they looked while growing up together. She shared a series of photos, which are more than memories and promised to keep "scaring" her (Tanisha) forever.

Take a look at Janhvi's Instagram post:

The photos are sure to make Tanisha nostalgic. Isn't this the sweetest birthday wish ever? The pictures also have Janhvi's younger sister Khushi Kapoor in the pictures.

Aren't they adorable?

Janhvi and Tanisha are also spotted together at parties and events. One of the pictures shared by Janhvi has the two of them from a party. In fact, Mira Rajput also dropped a comment on a picture where they were slightly bald, and she wrote: "Mundan (bald) looks are the best (sic)."

Mira is Shahid Kapoor's wife and Ishaan Khatter's sister-in-law. There are reports of Janhvi dating Ishaan and they are also spotted spending time together. In fact, last year when Janhvi celebrated her birthday at a famous restaurant in Bandra, Ishaan was present there with his mother, Neelima Azeem. In fact, recently when Karan Johar announced the remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade film's Hindi remake, social media started the guessing game with Janhvi and Ishaan's name for this film.

Talking about Janhvi's professional stints, she had taken off to Georgia for the shoot of her upcoming film, Kargil Girl. The movie is about an IAF pilot, Gunjan Saxena - the first female pilot to fly in the Kargil War zone that occurred in 1999. Janhvi Kapoor has an exciting line-up of films - RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao, Takht with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and a newcomer. The newcomer's name is yet to be announced by Karan Johar.

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

Dostana (2008) was helmed by Karan Johar with John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra. In the film, John and Abhishek's character pretending to be a gay couple to get an apartment, where they both fall in love with Priyanka's character, who is the editor of a fashion magazine.

Also Read: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor train under Sanjana Muthreja

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates