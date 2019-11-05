Janhvi Kapoor wishes Khushi Kapoor a Happy Birthday in the most adorable way

Khushi Kapoor turns 19 today, on November 5, and as expected, had to be flooded with birthday wishes from friends and family. And as expected, the most adorable wish came from her elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor. The actress posted a collage of her pictures on her account and called Khushi her lifeline, also admitting she's missing her too much. Take a look:

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also wished Khushi Happy Birthday, accompanying the wish with a heart. Khushi and Janhvi's bond is known to all, they are almost inseparable. Be it dinners or movie outings or even award ceremonies, they are always papped together. Recently, Boney Kapoor and Janhvi flew to New York to meet Khushi to spend some quality time with her.

Janhvi even posted about the same on her Instagram account. She captioned the pictures- Finally, suggesting she was wanting and yearning to be in The Big Apple with her little sister since she's her lifeline, as she mentioned above. Have a look at the post in case you missed it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onSep 23, 2019 at 3:38am PDT

Janhvi has now embarked on a journey towards Hindi films, and after the successful debut with Dhadak, the expectations are high. She's currently busy with multiple films lined-up for 2020. Her first release next year would be Gunjan Saxena, releasing on March 13, this would be followed by RoohiAfza, a horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, coming out on April 17, and then she has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and also a film with father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Khushi, on the other hand, may make her big Bollywood debut as well. Let's see when that happens!

