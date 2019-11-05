Janhvi Kapoor wishes Khushi Kapoor a Happy Birthday in the most adorable way
Khushi Kapoor celebrates her 19th birthday today and sister Janhvi Kapoor has an adorable and unmissable wish!
Khushi Kapoor turns 19 today, on November 5, and as expected, had to be flooded with birthday wishes from friends and family. And as expected, the most adorable wish came from her elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor. The actress posted a collage of her pictures on her account and called Khushi her lifeline, also admitting she's missing her too much. Take a look:
Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also wished Khushi Happy Birthday, accompanying the wish with a heart. Khushi and Janhvi's bond is known to all, they are almost inseparable. Be it dinners or movie outings or even award ceremonies, they are always papped together. Recently, Boney Kapoor and Janhvi flew to New York to meet Khushi to spend some quality time with her.
Janhvi even posted about the same on her Instagram account. She captioned the pictures- Finally, suggesting she was wanting and yearning to be in The Big Apple with her little sister since she's her lifeline, as she mentioned above. Have a look at the post in case you missed it:
View this post on Instagram
Janhvi has now embarked on a journey towards Hindi films, and after the successful debut with Dhadak, the expectations are high. She's currently busy with multiple films lined-up for 2020. Her first release next year would be Gunjan Saxena, releasing on March 13, this would be followed by RoohiAfza, a horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, coming out on April 17, and then she has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and also a film with father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Khushi, on the other hand, may make her big Bollywood debut as well. Let's see when that happens!
Janhvi Kapoor was snapped in a basic blue t-shirt, paired with yoga shorts and slippers at the gym in Bandra, Mumbai. Being a star kid, there has always been pressure on Janhvi Kapoor to open up about her personal and professional life. Amidst all the judgments, she doesn't fail to be herself and express her views. Like her parents, she doesn't believe in the concept of dating. All pictures/Yogen Shah
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to feature in horror comedy, Rooh-Afza, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film will be directed by Hardik Mehta and co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Sing Lamba. This will be Janhvi's fourth film after Dhadak, the Gunjan Saxena biopic and Takht.
Janhvi Kapoor was previously rumoured to be dating her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter, but those rumours seem to be unfounded. The two have maintained that they're good friends who get along really well.
Janhvi Kapoor admits that she would rather go out and talk to people over surfing on dating apps. In a chat show, she admits that she loves healthy flirting and said "I like to talk to people because I am curious. I am a flirt but from a distance!"
In a talk show hosted by Neha Dhupia, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor says their father and producer Boney Kapoor is over-protective and has a curfew time for her. Khushi opened up about her father when she appeared on "BFFs with Vogue Season 3", read a statement.
To this, Neha Dhupia asked: "Khushi, you're 18. I'm curious to know what sort of trouble you get into? Curfew! Where am I? Who am I with? Once my dad sent a message to my friend saying, 'Hey beta! Send a photo of you and Khushi'," she said.
This is not it, the Kapoor sisters have time and again discussed each other's personal life in a media interaction. However, the funniest part was where the interviewer asked Janhvi Kapoor if she would ever slap Khushi Kapoor for 1 crore. To which, Janhvi agreed and later clarified that everything is in jest. Khushi Kapoor is also said to make her Bollywood debut soon.
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted at their respective gyms in Bandra, Mumbai. The Kapoor duo was all smiles when clicked by the paparazzi. We have pictures
