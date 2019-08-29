Janhvi Kapoor's breezy maxi dress is all you should have this season

bollywood-fashion

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a pretty white maxi dress when clicked by the shutterbugs in Bandra, Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Janhvi Kapoor ditched the work out gear and opted for a white maxi dress after the intense session at the gym in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress looked ethereal in a singlet maxi outfit she wore when clicked by the paparazzi. We are here to give you some best maxi dress options only from Amazon.

Multi-Coloured Fit & Flare Maxi Dress:

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress available on Amazon. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. A pair of nice pumps and chandelier earrings will complete this gorgeous look! adorned with a contemporary style, this dress showcases more feminine effect. Shop this only on Amazon at the discounted price of Rs 799 only.

Synthetic a-line Dress:

Grey printed woven maxi dress with a tinge of blue, has shoulder straps, sleeveless, concealed zip closure, an attached lining, flared hem. Shop this only on Amazon at the discounted price of Rs 879 only.

Georgette Skater Dress:

These trendy dresses are a pure stunner and make an everlasting statement whenever you wear it. This gives you flawless shape and flows with the body all day long. While the refined colour scheme makes it visually appealing. Designed to excellence, it will surely complement your curvaceous figure. Make your date special as you flaunt your beauty in this dress. Shop this only on Amazon at the discounted price of Rs 979 only.

Printed Maxi Dress with Waist tie-up:

This printed maxi dress with a round neck and sleeveless makes it one of the best in wardrobe. easy to wear top is a perfect combination of comfort and fashion. the dress can be flaunted at your office party or a day out with friends. black heels, a box clutch and gold fringe earrings will complete the look. This is best to keep this style basic and fun. Shop this only on Amazon at the discounted price of Rs 919 only.

