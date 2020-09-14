Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post has a butterfly connect

Janhvi Kapoor keeps sharing her candid pictures with her fans that keep them entertained. Her latest one may be as gorgeous, but it also has a butterfly connect. She shared a few pictures of herself and used the butterfly emojis to describe the post.

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram ðÂ¦ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂ¦Â A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onSep 13, 2020 at 1:03am PDT

After seeing the post, a fan club of the actress commented, "JANHVI YOU'RE THE PRETTIEST!!" (sic) Another user wrote- "Eyes are so beautiful and pretty." (sic)

And in another recent post, she shared a collage of some pictures and videos where she could be seen trying a new app and this is what the final result was, have a look right here:

In a recent interview with Film Companion, the actress also revealed how she auditioned for a film bankrolled by Dharma Productions and how she was rejected. She said, "I auditioned for films within Dharma also. I actually auditioned for a film in Dharma only that I didn't end up getting." She was then asked if it was Karan Johar who informed her about her rejection, she said, "No, the director will tell me and then Karan will also tell me, 'For this reason…', 'You are looking too young' or whatever."

Kapoor is now gearing up for Takht and Dostana 2. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak and was then seen in Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Receives Great Feedback For Her Performance In Gunjan Saxena

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news