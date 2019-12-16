Janhvi Kapoor's videos and photos from Varanasi vacay with school friends go viral

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Taking some time off from her busy work schedule, Janhvi Kapoor has winged her way to Varanasi with her best friend Tanisha Santoshi (filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter), and her Gunjan Saxena biopic director Sharan Sharma.

Sharan took to his Instagram account to share some adorable pictures from their trip. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram School Trip #noentrymeinentry @tanisharsantoshi @janhvikapoor A post shared by Sharan Sharma (@sharansharma) onDec 14, 2019 at 8:42am PST

Another one that Sharma shared:

View this post on Instagram School Trip. Day 2. @tanisharsantoshi @janhvikapoor A post shared by Sharan Sharma (@sharansharma) onDec 15, 2019 at 2:09am PST

The trio also enjoyed a boat ride as well.

View this post on Instagram @tanisharsantoshi @janhvikapoor A post shared by Sharan Sharma (@sharansharma) onDec 15, 2019 at 7:39am PST

Initially, she explored the city with her face partially covered with a dupatta. Not exactly a fool-proof disguise as fans recognized her.

Later, the actress too shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onDec 15, 2019 at 5:55am PST

Janhvi Kapoor also performed Ganga Aarti:

View this post on Instagram Performing Ganga Aarti A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanclub) onDec 14, 2019 at 10:38am PST

Boomerangs are a must, when you are on a vacay right? Janhvi and Tanisha too had their "Boomerang" moment:

View this post on Instagram J Enjoying with her friend in Varanasið A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanclub) onDec 15, 2019 at 1:50am PST

