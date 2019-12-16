Janhvi Kapoor's videos and photos from Varanasi vacay with school friends go viral
Janhvi Kapoor has winged her way to Varanasi with friends. She has been exploring the city and videos and pictures of the same have been doing the rounds on the internet
Taking some time off from her busy work schedule, Janhvi Kapoor has winged her way to Varanasi with her best friend Tanisha Santoshi (filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter), and her Gunjan Saxena biopic director Sharan Sharma.
Sharan took to his Instagram account to share some adorable pictures from their trip. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
School Trip #noentrymeinentry @tanisharsantoshi @janhvikapoor
Another one that Sharma shared:
View this post on Instagram
The trio also enjoyed a boat ride as well.
View this post on Instagram
Initially, she explored the city with her face partially covered with a dupatta. Not exactly a fool-proof disguise as fans recognized her.
Later, the actress too shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram account:
View this post on Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor also performed Ganga Aarti:
View this post on Instagram
Boomerangs are a must, when you are on a vacay right? Janhvi and Tanisha too had their "Boomerang" moment:
View this post on Instagram
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Janhvi Kapoor, born on March 6, 1997, is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The actress, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2018, just a few months after her mother's demise, is a very loving and emotional person at heart. While she has, past few years, build a fan following thanks to her diva-like aura and fashion statements, as we take a closer look on her Instagram posts, the Kapoor lass turns out to be a softy a heart. All pictures/ Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram account
-
Janhvi Kapoor impressed and surprised everyone at IFFI Goa in 2018, when she recited a self-written poem to pay tribute to her late mother Sridevi. The poem read, "Bacchi thi, phir achanak ek din woh haq kho diya. Jo laad mangti thi, ab usse muh mod liya. Apni awaaz khoke, apni maa ki awaaz mein baat karti hoon. Issi zariye, main unko apne paas bhi rakhti hoon".
-
Janhvi Kapoor was only 21 when she lost her mother. On her first death anniversary (February 24, 2019), she expressed her feelings through an emotional post. "My heart will always be heavy. But I'll always be smiling because it has you in it."
-
On her birthday, last year, she posted this picture along with a heartfelt note, that read: On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you'll shower on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. I and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his "Jaan". She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles.
-
Post Sridevi's demise, estranged siblings Arjun Kapoor-Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor began bonding. Although Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi are step-siblings who share the same father, different mothers, their relationship have now thickened. Janhvi shared this picture and her caption was a black spot. Guess why? Well, that's her way of saying "Nazar na lage" (Ward off the evil eye).
-
Janhvi Kapoor posted this picture with Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. On Koffee With Karan 6, Arjun gave a very emotional account of why he chose to reach out to his father's daughters after their mother died.
-
Janhvi Kapoor posted this picture with her 'Arjun Bhaiyya' while on the sets of Koffee With Karan 6. She captioned this image: With the Koffee legend @arjunkapoor
Thank you @karanjohar for having us!! So much fun [sic].
-
In December, 2018, Janhvi Kapoor along with Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor took off to Singapore to bring in Anshula's 26th birthday. Janvi posted this picture and captioned: "Everyone's most special. The reason we feel loved and safe. So thankful I have you to look up to. I love you more than you can imagine, always HBD bro [sic]."
Isn't that caption adorable? Says a lot about Janhvi's love for Anshula.
-
Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share this photo with Anshula, enjoying a roller coaster ride, with an epic reaction on both their faces. She captioned the picture as, "Throwback to the first, but clearly not the last roller coaster we'll be on together. I love you [sic]." An hour later, Anshula Kapoor shared the post as her Instagram story and gave a caption to die for: "Love you more than pizza. [sic]"
-
That's Khushi Kapoor! Janhvi posted this hilarious yet cute picture of her little sister on New Year's day. She captioned: "Jumping into 2019 like. #tbt to athletic Khushi [sic]."
-
Kapoor cousins in one frame - sans Rhea and Sonam. This picture was clicked on Rakshabandhan Day in 2018. Janhvi is seen with (L to R) Harshvardhan Kapoor (Anil Kapoor's son), Jahaan Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's son), Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's daughter). Janhvi Kapoor again captioned this picture with a 'Kaala tika' (black spot)
-
Janhvi Kapoor is fond of her Anil Chachu as well. Recently, she walked the ramp with the veteran actor. Janhvi posted this picture with a caption: Definitely a jhakaas moment for me.
-
This one's from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding. Janhvi Kapoor posted a heart emoticon, as her elder sister got hitched, last year.
-
These images were proof enough that Janhvi Kapoor is a complete family person. Don't you think so?
Well, Janhvi, on your birthday, all we wish you is immense happiness and success in your life.
It's Janhvi Kapoor's birthday today. The actress, who turned 22, loves her family and they mean the world to her. Here's a look at a series of pictures that shows just how her bond is with family is strong.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe