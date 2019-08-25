national

People fasted throughout the day while prayers were offered all night and religious hymns were sung in the temples as part of the festivities

1200 students dressed as Radha & Krishna performed dance on the occasion. Pic/ANI

Soaked in the festive spirit and religious fervour, many devotees thronged to various temples across India on Saturday night to celebrate Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. One of the main highlights of Janmashtami was the 'dahi handi' events in the country. People fasted throughout the day while prayers were offered all night and religious hymns were sung in the temples as part of the festivities. In Mathura, people gathered at Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi Temple -- where Lord Krishna is believed to be born -- to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Devotees were seen dancing on devotional songs and chanting "Hare Krishna, Hare Rama".

Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour across India



In Mumbai, people in large numbers took part in the traditional 'dahi handi' event with 'Govindas' showing up to perform the ritual of forming a human pyramid to reach the hanging 'handi'. Lakhs of people offered prayers and visited different ISKCON temples across the nation amid blowing of conch shells and chanting of Vedic hymns.

In Punjabi Bagh, devotees gathered at Janmashtami Park to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

In Udhampur, a special prayer was also organised for stability, peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir in view of abrogation of Article 370. Around 1,200 school children dressed as Lord Krishna and goddess Radha and performed a dance in Vadodara in Gujarat on the occasion. In Ayodhya, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna was also celebrated with great zeal which is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Janmashtami with children Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night. In Kerala, processions were carried out by children dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha in Kochi in Ernakulam districts.

With inputs from ANI

